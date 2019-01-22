Jackie Christie Chops Off Her Tresses & Debuts Bald Head [PHOTO]

via Bossip.com:
A longtime “Basketball Wife” has an eggxcellent new look. Jackie Christie‘s apparently chopped off her tresses and she’s debuting an Amber Rose style bald head.
“Because Lions don’t play with Sheep,” Jackie captioned a pic of her smooth new look.
According to TheYBF, she thanked everyone who told her she looks beautiful, but avoided direct questions about whether this is a bald cap. No word yet on what prompted Jackie’s new look. One thing we do know however is that Basketball Wives season 8 is back in production. Evelyn Lozada recently confirmed the news on Twitter.
