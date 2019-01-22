CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jackie Christie Chops Off Her Tresses & Debuts Bald Head [PHOTO]

Leave a comment
The Paley Center For Media Presents 'Planet Rock: The Story of Hip-Hop & the Crack Generation'

Source: John W. Ferguson / Getty

via Bossip.com:

A longtime “Basketball Wife” has an eggxcellent new look. Jackie Christie‘s apparently chopped off her tresses and she’s debuting an Amber Rose style bald head.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“Because Lions don’t play with Sheep,” Jackie captioned a pic of her smooth new look.

According to TheYBF, she thanked everyone who told her she looks beautiful, but avoided direct questions about whether this is a bald cap. No word yet on what prompted Jackie’s new look. One thing we do know however is that Basketball Wives season 8 is back in production. Evelyn Lozada recently confirmed the news on Twitter.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Hottest WAGs Of Super Bowl 50
3 photos
baldie , Jackie Christie

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close