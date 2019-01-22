CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chloe x Halle to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl LIII

Leave a comment
Freeform's 'Grown-ish' - Season Two

Source: Kelsey McNeal / Getty

Chloe x Halle will perform at this year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta, effectively subjecting themselves to public scrutiny by inserting themselves into the controversy surrounding those who perform at the Super Bowl despite Colin Kaepernick’s protest.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The duo will sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of the big game. The pair join Gladys Knight who will perform the National Anthem and Travis Scott who will be included in Maroon 5’s set.

Chloe x Halle are part of Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment roster.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Chloe x Halle to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl LIII was originally published on 92q.com

atlanta , Chloe x Halle , Super Bowl

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close