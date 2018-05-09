Chris Brown Sued For Alleged Gang Rape At His Home

Chris Brown is being connected to an alleged sexual assault of an unidentified woman that occurred at his home, and Gloria Allred is now on the case.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to a press release by Allred’s law firm, a young woman is filing a lawsuit and alleges “that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted while falsely imprisoned in one of the bedrooms of Chris Brown’s house.”

The release makes it clear the assault allegedly took place at Brown’s home, but does not mention if Brown is personally involved. But according to TMZ:

She says Chris handed each female guest a clear pill filled with white powder and told them to take it to have a good time. Jane Doe says she did not participate and says her mom tracked her location with a software, alerting cops to CB’s home. According to docs, when cops arrived Chris told Grissom, a friend, to hide a duffel bag filled with guns. When cops left, the party continued.

The docs continue, a friend of Grissom and Brown — who is a woman — then ordered a couple of women into one of Chris’ rooms and ordered them to hook up with Brown and Grissom. Doe says Brown ordered Grissom to push a couch in front of the bedroom door to prevent anyone from leaving. Doe says she tried to leave but Chris’ female friend grabbed her by the throat and forced her to perform oral sex on Grissom… She says while she was showering, Grissom then entered the restroom and she tried to leave, but he pushed her on the bed and raped her.

The lawyer, Gloria Allred, said the “Alleged victim wishes to assert her rights,” and more at today’s press conference.

The Latest:

Summer Jamz 21 Feat. Chris Brown, H.E.R., 6LACK, & Rich The Kid [PHOTOS] 60 photos Launch gallery Summer Jamz 21 Feat. Chris Brown, H.E.R., 6LACK, & Rich The Kid [PHOTOS] 1. In Bloom Festival 1 of 60 2. Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium 2 of 60 3. Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium 3 of 60 4. Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium 4 of 60 5. Bryson Tiller In Concert – Louisville, KY 5 of 60 6. In Bloom Festival 6 of 60 7. In Bloom Festival 7 of 60 8. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 8 of 60 9. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 9 of 60 10. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 10 of 60 11. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 11 of 60 12. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 12 of 60 13. Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2018 Artist Showcase Presented By American Airlines And Citi On January 27, 2018 In New York City 13 of 60 14. 6lack Celebrates His Grammy Nominations 14 of 60 15. Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2018 Artist Showcase Presented By American Airlines And Citi On January 27, 2018 In New York City 15 of 60 16. Bryson Tiller With Metro Boomin And H.E.R. In Concert At The Hard Rock In Las Vegas 16 of 60 17. Bryson Tiller Performs At The Greek Theatre 17 of 60 18. Future Perform At The O2 Arena 18 of 60 19. Rolling Loud Southern California 19 of 60 20. Rolling Loud Southern California 20 of 60 21. Power 106 FM’s Cali Christmas 2017 21 of 60 22. Power 106 FM’s Cali Christmas 2017 22 of 60 23. Rich The Kid In Concert – New York, NY 23 of 60 24. Rich The Kid In Concert – New York, NY 24 of 60 25. Philipp Plein – February 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows 25 of 60 26. Philipp Plein – February 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows 26 of 60 27. adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles – An Event in Basketball Culture 27 of 60 28. adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles – An Event in Basketball Culture 28 of 60 29. adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles – An Event in Basketball Culture 29 of 60 30. adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles – An Event in Basketball Culture 30 of 60 31. 6lack In Concert – Atlanta, Georgia 31 of 60 32. 6lack In Concert – Atlanta, Georgia 32 of 60 33. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 33 of 60 34. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 34 of 60 35. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 35 of 60 36. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 36 of 60 37. Winterfest 2017 37 of 60 38. Winterfest 2017 38 of 60 39. Winterfest 2017 39 of 60 40. Winterfest 2017 40 of 60 41. Winterfest 2017 41 of 60 42. Winterfest 2017 42 of 60 43. Winterfest 2017 43 of 60 44. Winterfest 2017 44 of 60 45. Winterfest 2017 45 of 60 46. Demi Lovato ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ World Tour – Los Angeles 46 of 60 47. Demi Lovato ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ World Tour – Los Angeles 47 of 60 48. Demi Lovato ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ World Tour – Los Angeles 48 of 60 49. Demi Lovato ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ World Tour – Los Angeles 49 of 60 50. Variety Power Of Young Hollywood – Arrivals 50 of 60 51. Philipp Plein – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows 51 of 60 52. Philipp Plein – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows 52 of 60 53. Winterfest 2017 53 of 60 54. Winterfest 2017 54 of 60 55. Winterfest 2017 55 of 60 56. Winterfest 2017 56 of 60 57. Winterfest 2017 57 of 60 58. Winterfest 2017 58 of 60 59. Winterfest 2017 59 of 60 60. Demi Lovato ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ World Tour – Los Angeles 60 of 60 Skip ad Continue reading Chris Brown Sued For Alleged Gang Rape At His Home Summer Jamz 21 Feat. Chris Brown, H.E.R., 6LACK, & Rich The Kid [PHOTOS]