All The Road Closures In Atlanta During Super Bowl Week

There will be street closings throughout the city of Atlanta for the entire week of the Super Bowl. Some will even start as early as Monday January 21st and end February 8th. Check out all the city street closings below…
1. Super Bowl Campus
Starting Monday, January 21 through Friday, February 8
- Baker St. NW will be closed between Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW and Luckie St. NW.
Starting Monday, January 21 through Thursday, February 7
- Mitchell St. SW will be closed between MLK Jr. Dr. SW (South) to Elliot St SW.
- Mangum St. will be closed between Markham St to Foundry St.
- MLK Jr. Dr. SW (South) will be closed between Northside Dr. NW to Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Starting Wednesday, January 23 through Thursday, February 7
- Andrew Young International Blvd. NW will be closed between Marietta St. NW and Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW.
2. NFL Honors
Starting at 1 AM on Friday, February 1 through 5 PM on Sunday, February 3
- Peachtree St. between Ponce De Leon Avenue and 3rd Street
- There will be a full closure of Ponce De Leon Avenue and 3rd Street between West Peachtree and Peachtree
2. Super Bowl LIII: Gameday Closures
Starting on the evening of Saturday, February 2 through morning of Monday, February 4
- Northside Dr. NW will be closed between Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd NW and MLK Jr. Dr. SW (South)
