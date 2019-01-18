Chance The Rapper Joins The Backstreet Boys In Super Bowl Ad Teaser [VIDEO]

Chance The Rapper might not be taking to the Super Bowl LIII stages, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see a bit of him on your television screens. In a new teaser clip unleashed to the public, Chano joins the Backstreet Boys in a commercial set to air during the big game.

Billboard reports:

A quick teaser shows the five members of Backstreet Boys all dressed in denim, while Chance awkwardly tries to squeeze in as the sixth member. He finally makes his way to the front and poses with his arms crossed to match his new bandmates. The screen goes black before showing the image of Doritos’ newest flavor, Flamin’ Hot Nacho, while BSB’s “I Want It That Way” plays in the background.

The chip company announced Chance’s invlovement in the Super Bowl ad on Wednesday via Twitter, sharing a photograph of the rapper and writing, “Our prediction for the big game? There’s a chance things are gonna get hot. Stay tuned 02.03.19 #NowItsHot.”

Check out the teaser clip below.

