Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to officials Federal Law Enforcement are already in Atlanta before the Super Bowl, preparing for a city crack down on human trafficking. Their mission is to find traffickers ahead of the big game, as well as possibly be a deterrent to traffickers coming out of state. The FBI will be partner with local law enforcement to coordinate raids, undercover stings, as well as normal patrol. They will also be monitoring social media throughout Super Bowl week. 24.9 million people are trafficked in forced labor with 4.8 million being forced into sexual exploitation.

TMZ reports: Law enforcement will also enlist local media, businesses and schools to put the word out and report any suspicious activity online … part of the “See Something, Send Something” initiative. We’re told authorities will post this sign around the City.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The FEDS Already In Atlanta Before Super Bowl Trying To Stop Human Trafficking was originally published on hotspotatl.com