Perdue Farms Recalls 68,244 Pounds Of Chicken Nuggets

If your non-cooking a** has a refrigerator full of Perdue Farms chicken nuggets, you might want to reconsider the stock.

According to USAToday, the poultry producer is recalling 68,244 pounds of chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with wood after a USDA food safety inspection: The ready-to-eat chicken nuggets were produced on Oct. 25, and are in 22-oz. plastic bag packages marked “Perdue SimplySmart Organics Breaded Chicken Nuggets Gluten Free” with “Best By: Date 10/25/19” and UPC Bar Code “72745-80656” represented on the label.

The contamination was discovered after 3 customer complaints to the FSIS about wood found in their food.

If you think your food is in question contact Perdue Consumer Care at 877-727-3447.

