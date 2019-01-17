“I Have Three Kids In The Freezer Still”: Tamar Braxton Might Just Have Another Baby With Estranged Husband Vince Herbert

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We know that Tamar Braxton is in love with her new Nigerian boyfriend and would like to, at some point soon, have “beautiful African children” with him. But as she admitted in a new interview with Raquel Harper of BET’s Raq Rants, she’s not so sure how it will happen due to her fertility issues.

“I don’t know how they’re going to get here, but I really would like to have some more,” she told Harper when asked if she was going to have more kids.

“They just don’t stick,” she added. “Before I had Logan, I had infertility issues. I didn’t know it. And so Logan is my miracle baby. I went through IVF and didn’t have to use my embryos. I got pregnant right after.”

She has options, though. Interesting enough, despite the fact that Braxton has moved on and is considering taking things to the next level with her new beau, there is a chance she may still have a child with her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert — but not in the way you think. Braxton was married to Herbert when she underwent IVF, and his sperm was used to fertilize her eggs. While their relationship is (seemingly) no more, the frozen embryos are still very much thriving, and she didn’t say they wouldn’t be used.

“I have three kids in the freezer still,” she said. “Two boys and a girl. Vince is the daddy to all of them.”

It’s unclear what the pair will decide to do when it comes to this situation. Some people who split from their partners decide to dispose of their embryos, and sometimes former couples go to court over what to do with them. If Braxton keeps hers and Herbert is ok with it, it would still be complicated since she’s seeing someone new. But according to the singer, she and Herbert have a good relationship despite everything.

“You still have to be respectful, especially to keep the communication and friendship going,” she said. “I’m not going to ever disrespect him. Ever.” Braxton has opened up about her fertility struggles in the past. She revealed in 2017 that she had a miscarriage, and that same year said that if she could go back, she would have done things differently and tried to conceive sooner. “Early on, there was a time where I was like, ‘I don’t want kids! I’m all about my career,’ and my gynecologist said, ‘Here’s the thing, Tamar: You never know what life is ever going to throw you, so you should really consider freezing your eggs,’” she said. “Vince and I talked about it, and when I went for my initial IVF—when I was just going to freeze my eggs—I didn’t know that I had infertility issues. I was blocked on both sides as if I had my tubes tied. I was 34 when I found this out. They don’t know what causes that. The devil? Ha! It’s just my makeup. The doctors didn’t think I couldn’t have kids; it wasn’t going to happen [the natural] way. I didn’t even know that until I went to go freeze my eggs. But I was cool with it, because at that time I didn’t even want to have kids. Now, I would have started at 28, 29, 30, but you don’t know until you know.”

