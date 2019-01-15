CLOSE
Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton To Join Cast Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15

Source: Bravo / Getty

The cast of the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother has been announced and it includes some of our reality TV show favorites: Atlanta HousewivesKandi Burruss and Braxton Family ValuesTamar Braxton are set to head into the house.

Twelve Celebrity Houseguests will live together in the Big Brother house with their every move being monitored and filmed, with on or more celebrity’s being evicted from the house each week. The last man standing looks to claim the 250,000 dollar grand prize.

Here is a list of all the participants this year:

1. Tom Green

2. Eva Marie, former WWE Superstar and actress

3. Anthony Scramucci, former White House Director of Communications

4. Jonathan Bennett, actor and host

5. Ryan Lochte, Olympic Gold medalist

6. Ricky Williams, former NFL star

7. Tamar Braxton, “The Braxton’s” and Grammy nominated singer

8. Lolo Jones, Olympic athlete

9. Kato Kaelin, of OJ Simpson trial fame

10. Kandi Burruss, “Atlanta Housewife”, singer and Grammy winning songwriter

11. Joey Lawrence, actor

12. Dina Lohan, Lindsey Lohan’s mother

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS. Check your local listings for dates and times.

Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton To Join Cast Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Kandi Burruss , Tamar Braxton

