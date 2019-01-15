Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton To Join Cast Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The cast of the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother has been announced and it includes some of our reality TV show favorites: Atlanta Housewives‘ Kandi Burruss and Braxton Family Values‘ Tamar Braxton are set to head into the house.
Twelve Celebrity Houseguests will live together in the Big Brother house with their every move being monitored and filmed, with on or more celebrity’s being evicted from the house each week. The last man standing looks to claim the 250,000 dollar grand prize.
Here is a list of all the participants this year:
1. Tom Green
2. Eva Marie, former WWE Superstar and actress
3. Anthony Scramucci, former White House Director of Communications
4. Jonathan Bennett, actor and host
5. Ryan Lochte, Olympic Gold medalist
6. Ricky Williams, former NFL star
7. Tamar Braxton, “The Braxton’s” and Grammy nominated singer
8. Lolo Jones, Olympic athlete
9. Kato Kaelin, of OJ Simpson trial fame
10. Kandi Burruss, “Atlanta Housewife”, singer and Grammy winning songwriter
11. Joey Lawrence, actor
12. Dina Lohan, Lindsey Lohan’s mother
Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS. Check your local listings for dates and times.
