Woman Pulls Gun For Late Hair Appointment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

A woman who was told to “take a chill pill” did the complete opposite of that.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Florida’s NBC 2 reports that 40-year-old Laura Ulin pulled a gun at a Cape Coral hair salon after he appointment was pushed back. Ulin apparently brought her kids to a local Hair Cuttery and began cursing and yelling because it was past her appointment time, and she “thought the stylists were wasting time instead of working.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to a police report, Ulin was then told by a customer to “take a chill pill” which clearly pissed her off because she pulled a gun and pointed it at the woman’s stomach.

Ulin was arrested hours later at her home on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill charge and carrying a concealed weapon without a license charge.

Florida woman pulls gun at salon after being told to take a 'chill pill' https://t.co/1xnQ2wiEMr — NBC2 (@NBC2) January 15, 2019

Was it that serious, ma’am?

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: