Woman Pulls Gun For Late Hair Appointment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via Bossip.com:
A woman who was told to “take a chill pill” did the complete opposite of that.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Florida’s NBC 2 reports that 40-year-old Laura Ulin pulled a gun at a Cape Coral hair salon after he appointment was pushed back. Ulin apparently brought her kids to a local Hair Cuttery and began cursing and yelling because it was past her appointment time, and she “thought the stylists were wasting time instead of working.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to a police report, Ulin was then told by a customer to “take a chill pill” which clearly pissed her off because she pulled a gun and pointed it at the woman’s stomach.
Ulin was arrested hours later at her home on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill charge and carrying a concealed weapon without a license charge.
Was it that serious, ma’am?
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- R. Kelly’s Daughter Speaks Out Following ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Reactions
- Pastor Facing Prison Time For Stealing Almost $35,000 From Congregation
- Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable [PHOTOS]