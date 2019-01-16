6 Things That Could Help You Read The Bible More Effectively

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We’re all busy people and try our best to make time to read the word of God, but sometimes we let other things get in the way of it. In a recent article on Eternity News they are helping all of us set aside time to read the Bible.

Try some of these practices!

1) WORK OUT A TIME

Try to work out a time everyday that best works for you to read the Bible and stick to it! Find your favorite place, seat and time that will help you.

2) PURCHASE AN ALARM CLOCK

For most of us our phones are our alarm clocks, but smart phones also get in the way of us accomplishing things sometimes. We end up scrolling through social media, texting our friends when the alarm goes off instead of reading the Bible. Do yourself a favor, go buy yourself an alarm clock.

3) UNDERSTAND WHY YOU’RE READING

We often are disappointed in the fact that we don’t read the Bible enough especially when we think about all God has done for us. If we focus our heart and mind on all the blessings God gives to us on a daily basis it should make us want to be dedicated to reading and understanding the word.

4) TRYING PULLING OUT YOUR BIBLE INSTEAD OF AN APP

This goes back to being on our phones and not using the Bible app. When people text us while we’re reading the word it distracts us. Pull out your Bibles, put the phone down and get those highlighters out if needed.

5) DON’T TRY AND READ TOO MUCH

The Bible is not like reading a regular thriller, romantic or comedy book you might normally read. These words are passages that when we understand them brings us closer to God. They’re about the past, present and future that we see. If you’re reading too much of the word in one sitting it could overwhelm you or possibly create confusion instead of giving you the spiritual lift you want and need.

6) READING WITH A GROUP

Bible Study at church, community center or even just sitting with your friends at the house reading could help you. Everyone will meet at the same time on a weekly basis and will help you take time out because it’s scheduled.

6 Things That Could Help You Read The Bible More Effectively was originally published on getuperica.com