Trending Topics: Tekashi 6ix9ine May Get Early Release From Prison, Derrick Rose Apologizes For Comments & More

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been in prison for a couple of months now, but he might get early release. Headkrack reported that the court might let him out if he pays the $1.5 million bond.
While in prison Tekashi’s new girlfriend has been visiting him and his baby mother spoke out about it. She doesn’t care that he began dating something else and just wants help with their daughter.
In other news, Derrick Rose is issuing an apology for his recent comments. During a press conference he told his haters they can “kill themselves.”
Many didn’t like him saying that because it was insensitive so he apologized. Derrick has had some hard years in the NBA league and doesn’t like the fact that people doubted he still had skills.
