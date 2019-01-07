Trending Topics: Cardi B & Offset Working On Their Marriage, Timbaland Admits He Was In Love With Aaliyah & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A couple weeks ago Cardi B announced that her and Offset were getting a divorce, but it looks like that might not be happening. According to reports the two are fighting for their family to stay together.

Cardi B also spoke about new music she wants to release and a possible new album.

Moreover since the “Surviving R. Kelly,” docuseries was released Aaliyah has been a hot topic. R. Kelly and her were married, but there is another celebrity that was in love with her.

Her friend and producer, Timbaland was in love with her and spoke out about it.

In other news, Alicia Keys received backlash after going on social media with her son while he played a XXX Tentacion song. Many believe that the singer shouldn’t be playing the song of a domestic abuser.

Listen to all of the trending topics up top!

See Twitter react to Offset trying to win Cardi B back below!

