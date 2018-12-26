Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We found out overnight what the best gift the Drake received for Christmas was and no it wasn’t an exotic car either. It was a painting from his no longer secret child Adonis that had the 6 God gushing over his seed on the gram.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me.”

Those are words only a proud father would say when receiving such a gift. Drizzy took a break from posting thirst traps on his gram with the photo of the painting from his son. The framed masterpiece is a colorful mesh of Adonis’ handprints.

Proud Dad Drake Shows Off a Painting Done by His 14-Month-Old Son: 'Adonis > Picasso Don't @ Me' https://t.co/mR8IslhAc2 — People (@people) December 26, 2018

While it’s not a photo of his son, it’s still a welcomed break from all the social media madness involving the “In My Feelings” rapper. Not too long ago Kanye West was on the attack reigniting his “beef” with Drizzy on Twitter which even had Kim Kardashian accusing Drake of threatening her family.

It’s very obvious Drake loves being a dad and who knows one day the next Adonis related post will be a picture of the two sharing a moment together.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

—

Photo: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty

Proud Papa: Drake Shares Photo of Painting By His Son Adonis On Instagram was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: