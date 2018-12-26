CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

La La Anthony Launches Plus-Size Fashion Line

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LA LA Anthony Throws Annual Holiday Charity Event

Source: Photo Credit: Darren Laing/Shareif Ziyadat / Photo Credit: Darren Laing/Shareif Ziyadat

“Power” actress La La Anthony has joined plus-size retailer Ashley Stewart to launch a capsule collection for sizes 12 through 32.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Her inspiration? Wanting for others the same thing she wants for herself – to feel confident and feeling good. She says, “These clothes can take you from day to slay!”

Agreed.

La La Anthony x Ashley Stewart Collection Launch

Source: La La Anthony x Ashley Stewart Collection Launch / La La Anthony x Ashley Stewart Collection Launch

SEE ALSO: Why Was LaLa Anthony Fired From Taraji P. Henson Film? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

La La Anthony x Ashley Stewart Collection Launch

Source: La La Anthony x Ashley Stewart Collection Launch / La La Anthony x Ashley Stewart Collection Launch

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

La La & Carmelo Anthony [PHOTOS]
1 photos

La La Anthony Launches Plus-Size Fashion Line was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

fashion , Lala Anthony

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close