Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“Power” actress La La Anthony has joined plus-size retailer Ashley Stewart to launch a capsule collection for sizes 12 through 32.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Her inspiration? Wanting for others the same thing she wants for herself – to feel confident and feeling good. She says, “These clothes can take you from day to slay!”
Agreed.
SEE ALSO: Why Was LaLa Anthony Fired From Taraji P. Henson Film? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Trina Braxton’s Ex-Husband Gabe Solis Dead At 43
- He Put A Ring On It: Safaree Proposed To Erica Mena With This Massive Rock [PHOTOS]
- Report Claims Wendy Williams’ Husband May Be Expecting Child With Another Woman
La La Anthony Launches Plus-Size Fashion Line was originally published on praisebaltimore.com