La La Anthony Launches Plus-Size Fashion Line

“Power” actress La La Anthony has joined plus-size retailer Ashley Stewart to launch a capsule collection for sizes 12 through 32.

Her inspiration? Wanting for others the same thing she wants for herself – to feel confident and feeling good. She says, “These clothes can take you from day to slay!”

