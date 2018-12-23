CLOSE
Watch: Quincy Brown Honors His Late Mother Kim Porter In New “Christmas Time” Music Video

Life Ball Welcome Party

Source: Martin Schalk / Getty

via Bossip.com:

Quincy Brown is paying homage to late mother Kim Porter in his new music video “Christmas Time.”

Brown partnered with Best Buddies to bring Christmas trees, decorations, and gifts to homes in Atlanta in the video. “He co-directed the video and it’s a tribute to his mother. The video is to the memory of his family during Christmas,” a source told Page Six.

The song is for the Netflix movie “The Holiday Calendar” and the video ends with a sweet message that reads, “I love you mommy.”

Get ready for a tug at your heartstrings…

Kim Porter , Quincy Brown

