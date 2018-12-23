Watch: Quincy Brown Honors His Late Mother Kim Porter In New “Christmas Time” Music Video

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via Bossip.com:
Quincy Brown is paying homage to late mother Kim Porter in his new music video “Christmas Time.”
Brown partnered with Best Buddies to bring Christmas trees, decorations, and gifts to homes in Atlanta in the video. “He co-directed the video and it’s a tribute to his mother. The video is to the memory of his family during Christmas,” a source told Page Six.
The song is for the Netflix movie “The Holiday Calendar” and the video ends with a sweet message that reads, “I love you mommy.”
