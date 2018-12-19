CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd Exposes Himself AGAIN

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

One of Swae Lee’s body parts have managed to make an appearance on the internet once again.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to his InstaStory, the Rae Sremmurd member spent the better part of yesterday getting a new tattoo on his lower stomach. But, it looks like he forgot to put on pants when he decided to show the design off to his fans.

SEE ALSO: Did Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee Leak A Sex Tape On Purpose? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The 15 second clip has since been taken down and of course we can’t post it here on the website–but we wouldn’t be surprised if you found it here.

Now, this isn’t the first time, Swae Lee has “accidentally” exposed himself. His sex tape hit the ‘gram last year.

SMH.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rae Sremmurd Meet & Greet

Rae Sremmurd Meet & Greet

19 photos Launch gallery

Rae Sremmurd Meet & Greet

Continue reading Rae Sremmurd Meet & Greet

Rae Sremmurd Meet & Greet

 

Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd Exposes Himself AGAIN was originally published on 92q.com

Rae Sremmurd , Sex Tape , Swae Lee

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close