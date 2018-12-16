Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Nicki Minaj has been showing off her new man on social media. Despite the rumors and scandal around him, Nicki seems to be enjoying her time with her new boo. Although there is a lot of buzz on social media, one may not have expected Meek Mill to jump in on the conversation.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Related: #AskMeek: Hilarious Questions For Meek Mill Go Viral On Social Media
When asked how he felt about Nicki’s Meek had a very mature answer…well sort of.
What are your thoughts? Is Meek being petty or is this a mature response? What do you say when asked about your ex’s new boyfriend/girlfriend?
See photos of Meek Mill below!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Tragic: Window Washer Falls To His Death At Trump Hotel In Las Vegas
- Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The ‘Gram
- White Lady Harasses Black Women At Target For Talking About Eartha Kitt
Meek Mill Speaks On Nicki Minaj’s New Man was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com