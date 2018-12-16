Meek Mill Speaks On Nicki Minaj’s New Man

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Nicki Minaj has been showing off her new man on social media. Despite the rumors and scandal around him, Nicki seems to be enjoying her time with her new boo. Although there is a lot of buzz on social media, one may not have expected Meek Mill to jump in on the conversation.

When asked how he felt about Nicki’s Meek had a very mature answer…well sort of.

I don’t feel nothing … and I don’t know that man to judge him … I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked 🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/oFXE5wVtPX — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 16, 2018

What are your thoughts? Is Meek being petty or is this a mature response? What do you say when asked about your ex’s new boyfriend/girlfriend?

