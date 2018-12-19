Bobby Brown Challenges Jacquees, Facebook Takes More L’s, & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Bobby Brown Has Challenged Jacquees to a Battle.

The saga continues. Bobby Brown is here to let y’all know that the R&B is neither Keith Sweat nor Jacquees, but it is in fact himself—and don’t try to tell him otherwise.

“If you want the title, battle me,” Brown told TMZ on Monday. “I really didn’t want to talk about it” he added, “but I’ve been seeing it on Instagram and social media.”

In other words, enough is enough. So who you got? Watch Brown’s R&B king reaction below.

Facebook Just Keeps Taking Them L’s.

In the latest bout of Facebook controversy, the social media giant now finds itself in hot water after reportedly allowing Netflix and Spotify access to people’s private messages.

“The special arrangements are detailed in hundreds of pages of Facebook documents obtained by The New York Times,” the publication writes in an exclusive report. “The records, generated in 2017 by the company’s internal system for tracking partnerships, provide the most complete picture yet of the social network’s data-sharing practices. They also underscore how personal data has become the most prized commodity of the digital age, traded on a vast scale by some of the most powerful companies in Silicon Valley and beyond.”

Nothing is safe.

NEW NYT INVESTIGATION: Internal documents show that Facebook gave, "Netflix and Spotify the ability to read Facebook users’ private messages.” https://t.co/NX6MvYryNH — Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) December 19, 2018

Rats on the White House Lawn Is an Even Better Metaphor Than the Sinkhole That Popped up in May.

Rats are taking over, especially the White House lawn, according to the Washington Post.

“I am standing in our @FoxNews standup location on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn and notice in my peripheral vision something moving at my left foot,” reporter John Roberts tweeted on Monday. “I assumed it was one of the ubiquitous WH squirrels. But no . . . it was a big brown rat.”

Earlier this year, $906,000 was allocated by the city to help the Department of Health rid the rat problem. Brown also reported that the money “will be used to hire staff and equip exterminators with mobile devices that use geolocation data to track rat complaints in real time, among other things.”

Let’s hope that takes effect soon, eh?

Rats are everywhere in D.C. Even on the White House lawn. https://t.co/b3r778gEIL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 18, 2018

