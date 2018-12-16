Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Looks like Offset is willing to do whatever it takes to get Cardi B back. Even if it’s crashing her Rolling Loud set. Because that’s exactly what he did.
The Migos rapper brought out flowers and a cake set up that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” on stage while Cardi B was performing at the festival. Cardi was not feeling it and had Offset and the cake removed from the stage.
Cardi B announced in early December that she would be separating from Offset. The next day she gave us a glimpse of their baby Kulture for the very first time.
Here’s Cardi B’s Reaction
Watch Offset Crash Cardi B’s Rolling Loud Set Begging For Forgiveness [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com