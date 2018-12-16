CLOSE
Watch Offset Crash Cardi B’s Rolling Loud Set Begging For Forgiveness [Video]

Looks like Offset is willing to do whatever it takes to get Cardi B back. Even if it’s crashing her Rolling Loud set. Because that’s exactly what he did.

The Migos rapper brought out flowers and a cake set up that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” on stage while Cardi B was performing at the festival. Cardi was not feeling it and had Offset and the cake removed from the stage.

Cardi B announced in early December that she would be separating from Offset. The next day she gave us a glimpse of their baby Kulture for the very first time.

Here’s Cardi B’s Reaction

Offset Posts Video Begging Cardi B To Come Back, Black Twitter Says ‘Thank U, Next’
