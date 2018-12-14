CoverGirl Launches Full Spectrum, A Beauty Collection For Women Of Color

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Madamenoire:

2018 has been a great year for women of color who love makeup. We had Rihanna tackle inclusion in a way that forced other makeup brands to step their game up when it came to foundation selections. Now, beauty heavy hitter CoverGirl is introducing the Full Spectrum Collection, a line that was “scientifically designed to celebrate women of color and features super-rich pigments and bold shades that stand out!”

Introducing COVERGIRL's NEW Full Spectrum Collection, now available @ultabeauty. This collection was scientifically designed to celebrate Women of Color and features super rich pigments and bold shades that stand out! https://t.co/tBN3O5HVu4 pic.twitter.com/JDXK239uw4 — COVERGIRL (@COVERGIRL) December 10, 2018

CoverGirl made headlines a few months ago when they announced that they’re no longer testing their products on animals. That was major move for such a big company. Now, they’ve elevated their business to include a line specifically for women of color. Titled ‘Full Spectrum’, the collection will include lipsticks, eyeshadow quads, eyeliners, contour kits, concealers, liquid foundation, powder foundation, cheek palettes, foundation, and primer. Literally, everything you’d need in a beauty brand, made exclusively for women of color.

The highly pigmented, bold colors were created to highlight and accentuate our features. Expect earth tones, metallics, wine reds, bright oranges, vibrant blues, deep purples and so much more. Not only is the collection beautiful, but it is also completely affordable. It is currently available for purchase on Ulta.com.

I am always grateful when larger brands recognize the need for inclusion and do something about it. I won’t say that Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand caused other businesses to see they could be replaced, but it definitely sparked something that proved our dollars matter. Women of color deserve to be celebrated and I am here for any major brand that aims to do so. What do you think? Will you be checking out the CoverGirl Full Spectrum Collection?

Check out some wonderful makeup below!

CoverGirl Launches Full Spectrum, A Beauty Collection For Women Of Color was originally published on getuperica.com