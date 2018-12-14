Benzino Facing Jail Time

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In 2017 the cops raided Benzino’s home and now because of what they found he might be serving jail time. Headkrack mentioned that there was a warrant out for Benzino and during the raid they found 22 grams of THC oil, six molly pills and less than an ounce of weed.

Benzino could face up to 15 years in prison and it’s ridiculous. Headkrack spoke about reading about men that have raped women and other things and they face less jail time. He believes something should be done to the laws.

Lastly, no plans this weekend? Take the kids or take yourself to see “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Headkrack thinks this is the best one ever made and go check it out if you can.

