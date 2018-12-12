Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Gets 3 Years In Prison

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Earlier this year President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud after implicating Donald Trump in a hush-money scandal where he was accused of buying the silence of two women who said they had affairs with him, according to NY Times.
He took a plea deal and was sentenced to three years in prison this morning (December 12). Cohen was Donald Trump’s personal attorney at the Trump Organization and advisor to the President after the election.
“I blame myself for the conduct which has brought me here today,” he said in a New York courtroom upon sentencing, “and it was my own weakness and a blind loyalty to this man” – a reference to Mr. Trump – “that led me to choose a path of darkness over light.”
Cohen continued, “It was because time and time again I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds rather than to listen to my own inner voice and my moral compass.”
