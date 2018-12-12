CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Police Chase Ends In Death Of An Akron Woman

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Akron Police vehicle

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

 

 

 

 

 

 

53 year old Michelle McGinnis died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a man fleeing from a traffic stop in Akron Monday night, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Timothy Goforth, 20, of Youngstown, was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, willful fleeing and receiving stolen property, according to Akron Municipal Court. [click to read more]

See video below:

sam sylk web features

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Make sure you check out some photos of Rickey Smiley below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet
28 photos

Police Chase Ends In Death Of An Akron Woman was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

death , hit , Police

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close