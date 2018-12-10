Employee Found Dead Inside Of Google Headquarters

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

One Google employee was found dead inside of the company’s New York City headquarters in Chelsea, officials announced on Saturday.

The body of 22-year-old Scott Krulick was found in an office on the sixth floor at 111 Eighth Ave. near W. 16th St. at about 9 p.m. on Friday.

Krulick, who lived right by the office on W. 11th St., was found with no apparent injuries and no drugs were found on him, police sources said, making this death a complete mystery. An autopsy has been slated to determine how exactly the young man died.

Google bought the Eighth Ave. building in 2011 and is still its largest tenant. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the company is planning to buy an additional building in the West Village to add space for more than 12,000 additional New York workers–hopefully, none of them are deterred by this unfortunate situation.

NY Daily News reached out to Google for comment on this matter, but no response was not immediately returned.

