IRS Don’t Lie: Shakira Is Reportedly Facing Charges For Millions In Tax Fraud

via Bossip.com:

After a year-long investigation, the Spanish government is now claiming that Shakira will be facing criminal tax fraud charges, according to reports from Spanish newspaper El Pais. The singer was the subject of a probe that looked into whether she lived in Spain between the years of 2011 and 2014 or not; Spanish law stipulates that if you spent a minimum of 183 days in Spain, you are to be considered a fiscal resident of the country and must pay taxes on your global income–which is the case made against Shakira.

According to the same report, this year-long investigation came to the conclusion that Shakira owes upwards of 14.5 million euros to the government. The 41-year-old filed her taxes for those years as if she spent most of her time in the Bahamas, as opposed to living with her partner Gerard Pique in Barcelona. The couple lived together from 2011 onwards, and Shakira even gave birth to her first son in a Barcelona hospital in 2013.

Shakira’s defense team said that she wasn’t in the country for most of the time during those years, with the majority of her income coming from her work abroad. She is saying now that she never attempted to hide any of her income, allegedly calling it a matter of “a difference in criteria.”

“Shakira has at all times fulfilled her tax obligations and owes no money to the Spanish Treasury,” a statement from Shakira’s team reads. It continues, “As soon as she was made aware of the amount that according to the Tax Agency she owed, as a gesture of good faith, she made the payment in full, and, therefore, there are currently no monies owed.”

The Colombian singer’s name appeared in the “Paradise Papers” back in 2017, which detailed which celebrities and politicians had offshore financial dealings to avoid tax. Earlier in 2018, Shakira paid 20 million euros to the Spanish government in back taxes.

