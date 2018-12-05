NeNe Leakes Admits Snitching On Kandi & Says She’s Done Trusting The Ladies Of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

NeNe is all the way done with the ladies of RHOA after her big blowup with Porsha. As previously reported she and Porsha Williams exploded on each other via social media after NeNe felt her “little sis” betrayed her by telling producers that she spilled the beans on Kandi Burruss.

Now, NeNe’s speaking in her Bravo blog and according to her, she’s finished and DONE trusting the ladies of RHOA, not just Porsha. NeNe’s admitting that she told Porsha what was said and added that her ex-little sis broke her trust:

“Well, obviously I did! [tell Porsha] Listen, I consider Porsha to be like a little sister. I always try to give all these girls, Porsha included, great advice. I’m always an ear or shoulder to lean on anytime! I had not met Dennis at the time when Kandi was speaking about him at the lunch.

All the girls, Kandi included, felt that since I was the closest to Porsha, I should tell her the info Kandi knew. Me not wanting to get involved in others’ relationships, I told them I wouldn’t say a thing to Porsha about it. I didn’t want to say anything to Porsha. Once I had a chance to speak with Porsha privately, I told her! She also told me that I was speaking to her in confidence and that it wouldn’t go any further!

I thought her word was her bond. Later when I heard that my name was being thrown around as the one who let the cat out the bag, I went to Porsha and asked her why this was being said. She said no one had used my name, and if she was asked, she would not say my name. She had my back! Look, I’m loyal to those that are loyal to me! We made a pact, and I was riding with that, because I thought her word was her bond. Well, apparently not, because she sat right in her interview and said: “NeNe told me,” which I didn’t know until I saw the show last night where Porsha revealed that I told her! What gets me is that none of these girls can be trusted, and that’s a damn shame!”

Porsha reportedly indirectly responded back with this:

Yep…. crazy the smallest of things makes “friends” give me they ass to kiss 😏 https://t.co/vwmhwik3eX — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) December 3, 2018

