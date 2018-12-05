CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snatched! Sherri Shepherd Sheds 25 Pounds Giving This One Thing Up [PHOTOS]

The former co-host of "The View" swears she's losing all the weight thanks to the Keto diet and axing sugar from her diet.

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

AOL Build Speakers Series Presents - Sherri Shepherd And Stevie Baggs, 'Match Made in Heaven'

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Sherri Shepherd is following in Mo’Nique’s footsteps when it comes to upping her weight loss game.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The former co-host of The View is out there showing off her snatched waist after losing 25 pounds giving up this simple thing….SUGAR!

“Getting it in!!! Over 260 days #sugarfree … can’t begin to describe how #amazing I feel.  Energy, clarity of thought and mind.  Focused … patient w my son.  Hearing from God a lot more clearly.  Present,” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

Adding, “I’ve done this slowly and steadily and since March I’ve come down over 25lbs.  This is not a fad- it’s my life that is at stake. – It feels so good to feel.”

Sherri also emphasized that her progress is also die to the popular Keto diet, which People noted is a way of eating that focuses on high.

“I’ve done this slowly and steadily and since March I’ve come down over 25 lbs.,” the 51-year-old stressed.

“This is not a fad — it’s my life that is at stake. It feels so good to feel #good.”

Here she is this summer, praising Keto’s weight-loss benefits on Instagram:

Throughout the years, Shepherd has been very open about being diagnosed with type-2 diabetes back in 2007. She told USA Today in 2013 that learning she had the disease saved her life.

“If I didn’t have diabetes, I would probably be at the International House of Pancakes eating a stack of pancakes with butter and syrup,” Shepherd said.

“I learned how to eat. I learned how to get rid of the white foods — the pasta, pancakes, cereal, anything loaded with sugar.”

We are more than happy that Sherri is living her best life at her best weight.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rappers Who Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever [PHOTOS]
22 photos

 

Snatched! Sherri Shepherd Sheds 25 Pounds Giving This One Thing Up [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

sherri shepherd , weight loss

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close