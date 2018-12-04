Is Nicki Minaj Really Dating A Registered Sex Offender?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via Bossip:
Nicki Minaj’s selfie with a mysterious hood dude on social media has her fans in a tizzy! A flick Onika posted has sparked rumors that she’s found herself a “new boy”, but Barbz have dug up the guy’s shady past and are hoping and praying Nicki is SMARTER than to be shacking up with an alleged registered sex offender!
Here is the Nicki, taking selfies with the guy. He goes by the name “Zoo.” Fans of Nicki uncovered that the mystery man appears to be a 40-year-old father of 5 and convicted rapist identified as Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty.
Petty’s sex offender status is public record and so are his multiple mugshots. You can see it HERE.
According to public record, Kenneth was convicted of rape in the 1st degree back in 1995. The victim was a 16-year-old girl. And that’s not all!
Barbz who discovered all of this, claim Kenneth was in a relationship just a WEEK before Nicki and Kenneth were seen together. Their meeting allegedly prompted his girlfriend to break things off with him via text because she suspected he was using Nicki.
The chick even DM’d Nicki with supposed text messages from her ex that say he’s using her.
Twitter is sounding off about this alleged man Nicki is dating. What are your thoughts?
