Is Nicki Minaj Really Dating A Registered Sex Offender?

Nicki Minaj’s selfie with a mysterious hood dude on social media has her fans in a tizzy! A flick Onika posted has sparked rumors that she’s found herself a “new boy”, but Barbz have dug up the guy’s shady past and are hoping and praying Nicki is SMARTER than to be shacking up with an alleged registered sex offender!

Here is the Nicki, taking selfies with the guy. He goes by the name “Zoo.” Fans of Nicki uncovered that the mystery man appears to be a 40-year-old father of 5 and convicted rapist identified as Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty.

Imagine being a 35 year woman linking up with a convincted rapist and throwing up gang terms on every post…. Yall Think she wants to be down with blood like Cardi? 👀👀👀🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/YTNMR1Srz3 — Hood Starz ⭐️ (@HoodStarzMusic) December 1, 2018

Petty’s sex offender status is public record and so are his multiple mugshots. You can see it HERE.

According to public record, Kenneth was convicted of rape in the 1st degree back in 1995. The victim was a 16-year-old girl. And that’s not all!

Barbz who discovered all of this, claim Kenneth was in a relationship just a WEEK before Nicki and Kenneth were seen together. Their meeting allegedly prompted his girlfriend to break things off with him via text because she suspected he was using Nicki.

The chick even DM’d Nicki with supposed text messages from her ex that say he’s using her.

Damn His Girlfriend Sent Nicki Minaj A DM & She Read It 🤔🤔🤔👀👀 pic.twitter.com/v1KcFDmPBL — Hood Starz ⭐️ (@HoodStarzMusic) December 1, 2018

Twitter is sounding off about this alleged man Nicki is dating. What are your thoughts?

Sis siiisssss @NICKIMINAJ please leave that rapist of a man you hanging around or dealing with! #Thanks #NotAGoodLook #PeopleGotYouOutHereLookingCrazy — CrucianGyal (@BlueStarrs_VI) December 3, 2018

I mean Nicki Minaj has destroyed her legacy.. now she only hangs with pedophiles, rapists, & low level scammers.. oh and Wayne because he’s getting a check. — MESSY CARDI ⚪️ (@MESSYCARDIB) December 2, 2018

She needs to chill before she get into something she not looking for… She definitely not built for that. — LAMBO™ (@FastLikeALambo) December 3, 2018

