Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A grand jury has formally indicted Amber Guyger on murder charges in the shooting death of Botham Jean this past September.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

WFAA in Dallas reports that the grand jury concluded that Guyger need be charged with murder to go along with the manslaughter charge she picked on when she was arrested on September 9th.

Guyger lived below Jean at the South Side Flat apartments. According to police reports, Guyger parked in the wrong garage level of the complex and then she went to Jean’s apartment, believing it was hers.

MORE ON THIS AS IT DEVELOPS.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The Shooting Death Of Botham Jean was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: