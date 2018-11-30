Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

There *might* be a Kanye and Jay reunion – or at least there’s still a sign of a respect between the two.

Jay-Z took to Twitter for the first time in a LONG time on Friday, hours after his “What’s Free” verse with Meek Mill and Rick Ross and explained a very specific line that has people thinking he sent shots at Kanye West.

“The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat),” Hov wrote. “now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together.”

On “What’s Free,” Hov raps, “No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA / I ain’t one of these house n*ggas you bought / My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours / My spou- (C’mon, man) / My route better, of course”

Jay-Z Speaks On “What’s Free” Lyric Regarding Kanye West: “Don’t Pit Me And My Brother Against Each Other” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

