Judge Rules To Reduce Tyrese’s Child Support To Ex-Wife Norma

via Bossip.com:

Tyrese has faced a small victory in his neverending vitriolic tug-o’-war with his ex-wife Norma Gibson. We’ve all seen Tyrese drop tears over paying out astronomical support for his daughter Shayla, complete with the now infamous exclamation of “WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT FROM ME?!”

Last week, the exes faced off in court regarding the fees Tyrese pays his ex for childcare. According to TMZ, Norma had been paying a sitter to take care of their 11-year-old daughter Shayla for hours per day — sometimes up to 7 hours at a time — despite the fact that she isn’t currently employed. When asked what she could possibly be doing that would hinder her from watching her own child for that amount of time, she simply replied that she was “living life.”

Well, it seems that the judge doesn’t feel that that’s a valid enough excuse to demand that her ex pay to have outside parties care for their child, and has ruled that he will no longer have to foot the bill for…whatever it is she does during the day. According to new documents obtained by TMZ, Norma will have to pay any childcare fees she needs to on her own if she’s going to be just “living life” in the meantime. However, if she’s actually doing anything that pertains to work — in her case, working on her art, writing chapters for her upcoming book, or developing her life-coaching business — the court says she can bill Tyrese for a sitter in those cases.

She’ll have to document exactly what it is she does with her day, as it pertains to actual work, to make sure those activities are eligible for childcare.

