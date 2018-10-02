Tyrese’s Wife Delivers Baby Girl After 30 Hours Of Labor [PHOTOS]

Months ago Tyrese and his wife, Samantha Gibson announced they were pregnant. Tyrese over the past two weeks has been showing his wife going to the gym, having date night and so much more as they awaited their daughter.

On Instagram the other night, the R&B singer posted a video inside of the hospital room and said, “Always full of surprises my wife didn’t see this one coming…. #PrayerWarriors please send your most sincere prayers our way….. Our angel is on the way! Our daughter allowed us to go to our last movie……….. ( 2 post ago ) Go to our last church service, and take a romantic stroll while holding hands through the beautiful botanical gardens of eden and feeling the presence of God in every step… no we’re headed to the hospital………… Can’t wait to meet our angel…..”

While she went through 30 hours of labor, Tyrese played gospel music and even shared with fans some of the songs he played as she had contractions.

In the video, he captioned it saying, “I’ve been my wife’s private DJ… Dr just told us in 2 hours an 8 pound blessed angel will be in our arms……. Contractions are now a min 1/2 apart….. #PrayerWarriorssend your most sincere prayers now…….. Excited this love is real it’s in the air….. Thank you Jesus for what you’re about to do!!!”

Hours later, Soraya Lee Gibson was born.

Tyrese posted a picture of her stamped feet on hospital paper and thanked God for another beautiful daughter.

In another photo Tyrese decided to sleep right next to his baby girl. On Instagram he said, “Already on #DaddyDuties…. My wife is the real champion here I have never seen this level of strength and will power….. She was in labor for 30 hours… 8 pounds 6 oz later….. We know our daughter came here to change things…. We wanna say thank you and we appreciate your prayers and love… We are both overjoyed with our new angel Soraya Lee Gibson and exhausted! Soraya we are going to love you and protect you till the end of this earth…. We prayed and invited the spirit of the lord into every room we went into and are truly blessed that God delivered on his promise….: Amen…. So many family moments and celebrations to come…. Your going meet your amazing big sister #Shayla in 4 days…. Your mother’s birthday is in 25 days….. Thanksgiving is near, Christmas is Dec 25th, your father is turning 40 on Dec 30th, then New Years etc……. Overjoyed thank you guys for all the sincere covering in prayers and love queen and princess Gibson is resting!!!! No more post for me……: ( can’t reveal our angel my wife ain’t havin it……. Love you guys ha!!!”

Congratulations to Tyrese and his lovely wife, Samantha!

