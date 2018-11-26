Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave You In Tears

Kim Porter was laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday. The photos and videos from the service showed she was truly honored by those she loved and people she impacted throughout her life. One of the most touching moments was the eulogy by Sean “Diddy” Combs, her ex and father to three of her children.

The Blast reports the 49-year-old mogul spoke for 18 minutes and nothing was written down — he talked from the heart. “She was my friend first. She was my confidante. She was like my guidance, still is. I was just open … We fell in love and honestly, her love was too much for me to handle. It was a lot to handle, to take in,” Diddy said.

“We didn’t really plan for this. I definitely thought I was going to go first. God didn’t have it be that way.” He also explained how Kim was recently with him during a rough time, “From the top of the year, I was going through a real dark time. I was really depressed. And I don’t know why, maybe it was cause I was getting older. I just went through a dark, dark time. And she would come over and make sure … even though we weren’t together … She was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.’”

Diddy also spoke to the children, saying, “I just want to say, to my kids — Justin, Christian, Delilah, Jessie, Chance, and the other man of the house, Quincy — your mother instilled in me this, that I pledge in front of everybody right now, that I will always be there for y’all. I will always take care of you. To the girls especially, we’re about to enter into some different type of times. I want y’all to be able to talk to me about everything, and I mean everything.”

In his final words were for Kim, he said, “And Kim, we gonna miss you so much. I’m not gonna miss you too much because I’m not going to let your voice inside of me stop talking. I know you like to talk to me when you get on those rants and I just want to let you know, I’ll be listening … We love you, Kim. Thank you.”

Diddy and Kim’s family also released doves. See below:

Porter died on Nov. 15, exactly one month before her birthday, on December 15, in her Toluca Lake, California, home. She was only 47 years old. The cause of death has not been confirmed, but she was reportedly receiving treatment for pneumonia and went into cardiac arrest.

Rest in peace, Kim Porter.

