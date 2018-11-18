Deitrick Haddon Criticized For R&B Christmas Song [VIDEO]

Deitrick Haddon is normally known for creating gospel songs, but recently was criticized for a Christmas song that had some very sexual lyrics. According to The Christian Post, Haddon did warn fans that this is a song for “married couples only,” but many still feel that it’s too sexual.

Haddon isn’t only a gospel artist, but also is the founding pastor of Hill City Church in California. On Facebook he teased a clip of the song while in the studio.

He said, “Just a little taste of the new @zaytovenbeatz and Deitrick Christmas record that will be dropping in a few weeks!! This songs is for married couples only.”

Nevertheless many of the preacher’s fans were supportive while others felt it wasn’t appropriate to talk about sex in a Christmas song. Staff Sergeant Marcus Rogers expressed his dislike for the song and mentioned Haddon was trying to be like other artists in the world.

Rogers said, “So I just heard Deitrick Haddon’s new song, sexual, full of lust. Listening to the song he’s talking about laying up between some legs and eating milk and cookies. Just full of lust. Doesn’t really clarify from what I heard about being married. He just looks desperate to be secular and be like the world and the Bible says out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.”

He also posted a video to speak more about the song and asked for prayers for Haddon.

Rogers said, “When you’re in a certain position, a certain platform you should just know better because you are a representation of Christianity.”

Let us know how you feel about Deitrick Haddon’s Christmas song!

See photos of Deitrick Haddon below!

