Gary’s Tea: Keyshia Ka’Oir Spends Six Figures On Diamonds, The Weeknd Being Sued For ‘Starboy’ & More

Keyshia Ka’Oir, the lovely wife of Gucci Mane loves herself some diamonds. Gary With Da Tea spoke about how she spent six figures on a couple of items at the jewelry store.

The bracelets, necklaces and more all had baggot diamonds in it. During the middle of the tea, Black Tony called in to talk about how Gary was hating on Gucci’s wife and that he doesn’t appreciate it.

In other news, The Weeknd is facing a lawsuit for allegedly stealing “Starboy.” A comic book creator believes the singer stole his idea and plans on taking him to court.

Da Brat mentioned that artists take ideas from each other all the time. The Weeknd has yet to respond about this incident, but we will keep you posted.

Listen to all of the tea up top!

See photos of Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir below!

