Remy Ma And Papoose’s ‘Grease’ Inspired Baby Shower Was So Cute! [PHOTOS]

Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose are getting ready to welcome their baby, nicknamed “the golden child,” any day now! Yesterday the proud parents shared photos of their adorable “Grease” inspired baby shower.

“The golden child,” was celebrated by close friends like Lil Kim, Erica Mena and Safaree, and their family. The Mackies arrived to Remy & Pap’s Soda Shoppe Sock Hop fully dressed in 50s-inspired attire and rocking matching smiles.

Check out stunning photos from rapper Remy Ma's baby shower last night pic.twitter.com/V6xkNpaIPU — Report Minds (@Reportminds) November 15, 2018

Remy & Pap’s Soda Shoppe Sock Hop 💃🏾🕺🏾🍿🥤🍦

I had SO much fun @ my babyshower! I’m posting videos & pictures ALL DAY! This may be my favorite event planning moment EVER! Thank u 2 all my friends & family that came #RemyMa #RemyMArthaExperience #Blacklove #TheGoldenChild pic.twitter.com/jPQZ3ajg2A — Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) November 14, 2018

Hip hop couple, Remy Ma and Papoose who have been married since May 2008 are expecting their first child together. Last night, Remy Ma had her baby shower and her husband, her family and friends were all in attendance. #ExclusiveRawNaija #ERNMEDIA pic.twitter.com/sYKLibFfcf — ERN MEDIA (@ExclusiveRaw_Ng) November 15, 2018

The couple shared sweet captions to each other. “I love you more than words can express or explain,” wrote Remy to Pap. “We’ve been through so much and we always make it out…TOGETHER. I’m so excited. I’m so in love. I’m so happy. Thank you for always believing in me, for always putting me first, and for being the best husband EVER. 35 weeks! Just 5 more to go.”

Papoose shouted his wife out by saying “You never cease to amaze.”

Baby Mackie is due in December!

