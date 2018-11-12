16 reads Leave a comment
Marvel comics creator, Stan Lee has died at the age of 95. Lee, who as been in a constant battle with several health issues, was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Monday morning where he later passed.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Stan Lee started Marvel in 1961 and it has been a staple of the entertainment industry ever since.
SEE ALSO: Netflix Cancels ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ After 2 Seasons
See photos of artwork inspired by “Black Panther” below!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Jaden Smith Reveals Fellow Rapper Tyler The Creator Is His “Mother F*cking Boyfriend” [VIDEO]
- Heartbreak! Tamera Mowry-Housley Pens Touching Note To Niece Killed In Thousand Oaks Shooting
- Willie Moore Jr. & His Wife Patricia Welcome New Baby Girl [PHOTOS]
Marvel Creator Stan Lee Dies At 95 was originally published on hotspotatl.com
comments – add yours