Marvel Creator Stan Lee Dies At 95

Marvel comics creator, Stan Lee has died at the age of 95. Lee, who as been in a constant battle with several health issues, was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Monday morning where he later passed.

Stan Lee started Marvel in 1961 and it has been a staple of the entertainment industry ever since.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

