Willie Moore Jr. & His Wife Patricia Welcome New Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Willie Moore Jr. and his beautiful wife, Patricia’s new addition is here!

They welcomed their first baby girl and fourth child who came in weighing 5lbs 13oz on Nov. 9, 2018 at 7:35 a.m. Her name? Paisley!

Willie took to Instagram to share first photos of their bonding.

Take a look…

Congrats!

