Willie Moore Jr. & His Wife Patricia Welcome New Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Willie Moore Jr. and his beautiful wife, Patricia’s new addition is here!
They welcomed their first baby girl and fourth child who came in weighing 5lbs 13oz on Nov. 9, 2018 at 7:35 a.m. Her name? Paisley!
Willie took to Instagram to share first photos of their bonding.
Take a look…
View this post on Instagram
B A B Y 👸🏾 G I R L • #Happiness #HappilyAfterAll #HappilyAfterAllBook #HappyMarriages #HealthyRelationships #Relationships #love #family #babygirl #williemoorejr #melaninonfleek #ebony #blackexcellence #naturallyshesdope #blackandproud #afrocentric #melaninpoppin #tag #follow #princess #royalty #youngamericaspastor #myworld #believe #itsagirl #millennials #husbandandwife #youth #loveyou #Share
View this post on Instagram
I don't pretend to know what love is for everyone, but I can tell you what it is for me. Love is knowing all about someone and still wanting to be with them more than any other person. Love is trusting them enough to tell them everything about yourself, including the things you might be ashamed of. Love is feeling comfortable and safe with someone, but still getting weak in the knees when they walk into a room and smile at you. I love you to the moon and back @mrsmakeup1. Happy anniversary baby! • #HappyAnniversary #HappilyAfterAll #HappilyAfterAllBook #HappyMarriages #HealthyRelationships #Relationships #anniversary #RealLove #truestory #love #marriageworks #marriage #marriagegoals #husbandandwife #couples #Share
View this post on Instagram
Family, it's time….. • #babydelivery #HappilyAfterAll #HappilyAfterAllBook #HappyMarriages #babygirl #treasure #williemoorejr #HealthyRelationships #exclusive #excited #HappyFriday #princess #tag #follow #TGIF #FollowFriday #happy #babyfever #faith #faithful #GodIsGood #blessed #Relationships #love #baby #child #themoores #family #Share
Congrats!
