Jaden Smith & Earthgang To Join J. Cole’s K.O.D. Tour

J. Cole’s upcoming live shows have just received an upgrade. A couple of heavy hitters have been added to the bill.

Follow @TheRSMS

The North Carolina MC has extended an invite to some special guests to his upcoming K.O.D. tour. Both Jaden Smith and Dreamville artist Earthgang will join Cole for a portion of the dates.

As an unexpected twist Cole’s alter ego “Kill Edward” will also be making his in person debut. This secondary personality was the only feature on the K.O.D. project

All three acts will support Young Thug who was previously announced as the opening act for the “ATM” rapper. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off Thursday, August 9 in Miami. The updated tour schedule is as follows:

8/9 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

8/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amelia Arena +

8/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

8/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

8/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

8/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

8/22 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU

8/24 – Los Angeles, CA @Staples Center

8/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

8/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena *

9/2- Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena *

9/4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

9/5 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

9/7 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

9/8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

9/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena*

9/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

9/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

9/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

9/21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

9/22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

9/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *

9/26 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

9/28 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/4 – Toronto @ Air Canada Centre

10/5 – Montreal @ Bell Centre *

10/6- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/8 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

(*Jaden Smith not performing, +Earthgang not performing)

Tickets for the K.O.D. tour are available for purchase now at http://www.dreamville.com and http://www.livenation.com.

The Latest:

40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things 40 photos Launch gallery 40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things 1. Jaden Smith hugging Kylie Jenner because she used to be his bae. 1 of 40 2. Jaden Smith playing patty cake with Jackie Chan. 2 of 40 3. Jaden Smith sitting on a bush. 3 of 40 4. Jaden Smith stretching out his hamstring. 4 of 40 5. Jaden Smith on his iPhone 6Plus. That’s a big ass 6Plus, right? 5 of 40 6. Jaden Smith really enthused about being with the rest of his family. 6 of 40 7. Jaden Smith in a karate pose. Hy-Ya. 7 of 40 8. Jaden Smith sliding in your girl’s DMs. 8 of 40 9. Jaden Smith geeking out about riding on a golf cart. 9 of 40 10. Jaden Smith checking his super important voice messages. 10 of 40 11. Jaden Smith promoting Black Power. 11 of 40 12. Jaden Smith being star struck by T.I. while hugging Jay Z. 12 of 40 13. Jaden Smith crying on Drake’s shirt because he was so taken aback by the rapper’s MTV performance. 13 of 40 14. Jaden Smith learning how to box from his father. 14 of 40 15. Jaden Smith in his b-boy stance. 15 of 40 16. Jaden Smith throwing a ton of invisible flames at all of us. 16 of 40 17. Jaden Smith trying to bend it like Beckham. 17 of 40 18. Jaden Smith leaving AJ hanging on the red carpet. 18 of 40 19. Jaden Smith imitating a Mexican jumping bean. 19 of 40 20. Jaden Smith standing on a Russian spaceship’s wing. 20 of 40 21. Jaden Smith on an escalator pointing down at a puddle of poodle tears. 21 of 40 22. Jaden Smith chucking the deuces. 22 of 40 23. Jaden Smith making Kendall Jenner almost shoot milk out her nose from laughing so hard. 23 of 40 24. Jaden Smith running top speed for no apparent reason. 24 of 40 25. Jaden Smith putting a necklace on his bae. 25 of 40 26. Jaden Smith running down a grassy hill in a see-through mesh shirt. 26 of 40 27. Jaden Smith riding a scooter suitcase. 27 of 40 28. Jaden Smith riding shotgun with skinny-lipped Kylie Jenner. 28 of 40 29. Jaden Smith dressed up as Iron Man while on a date with the old Kylie Jenner. 29 of 40 30. Jaden Smith playing ring around the rosie, but the rosie is Kylie Jenner. 30 of 40 31. Jaden Smith being totally mesmerized by the size of Jay Z’s lips. 31 of 40 32. Jaden Smith spitting hot bars with his sister Willow. 32 of 40 33. Jaden Smith doing duck lips. 33 of 40 34. Jaden Smith with his woes. 34 of 40 35. Jaden Smith signing his name on a picture of himself. 35 of 40 36. Jaden Smith making a bunch of kids’ days by taking selfies with someone else’s phone. 36 of 40 37. Jaden Smith really charged up to take a picture with a young fan. 37 of 40 38. Jaden Smith sticking out his tongue saying, “Nanna Nanna Nanna, I’m with Hannibal Buress and Justin Bieber.” 38 of 40 39. Jaden Smith walking around dressed as Iron Man. 39 of 40 40. Jaden Smith being a wild boy. 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading Jaden Smith & Earthgang To Join J. Cole’s K.O.D. Tour 40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things

J. Cole [PHOTOS] 24 photos Launch gallery J. Cole [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 1 1 of 24 2. Real 92.3’s The Real Show 2017 2 of 24 3. J. Cole Performs At The O2 3 of 24 4. The Meadows Music & Arts Festival – Day 1 4 of 24 5. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night 5 of 24 6. 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival – Day 2 6 of 24 7. 2016 Pemberton Music Festival 7 of 24 8. 2016 Pemberton Music Festival 8 of 24 9. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night 9 of 24 10. 2017 Las Vegas Summer League – Dallas Mavericks v Chicago Bulls 10 of 24 11. NBA All-Star 2018 Los Angeles 11 of 24 12. Imagine Justice 12 of 24 13. J. Cole. 13 of 24 14. Radio 1 Big Weekend – Londonderry 14 of 24 15. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 2 15 of 24 16. J. Cole KOD Album 16 of 24 17. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 2 17 of 24 18. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night 18 of 24 19. J. Cole 19 of 24 20. J. Cole And Kelly Rowland Visit BET’s ‘106 & Park’ 20 of 24 21. J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio 21 of 24 22. Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival – Day 1 22 of 24 23. J.Cole ‘What Dreams May Come’ Tour – New York, NY 23 of 24 24. J. Cole At Super Jam 2015 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Jaden Smith & Earthgang To Join J. Cole’s K.O.D. Tour J. Cole [PHOTOS]

Photo: Youtube Screen Cap

Jaden Smith & Earthgang To Join J. Cole’s K.O.D. Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com