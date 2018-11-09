Famed Miami Strip Club ‘King Of Diamonds’ Gets Shut Down

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

An era is ending for the Miami club scene with the closing of the famed strip club King of Diamonds.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to The Miami Herald, the club was sued for foreclosure last August and now, according to court documents secured by The Miami Herald, the poles are coming down.

The last social media post promoting the club’s events is from October 17. The next day, King of Diamonds was ordered to cough up $305,000 to the court-appointed bankruptcy receiver Kenneth A. Welt. They also had to make additional payments of $85,000 the first of every month thereafter.

SEE ALSO: Reginae Carter Shut Down Senior Prom Dripping In Diamonds [PHOTOS]

The club, however, did not pay. An issuance of writ of possession was filed on November 1 and tenants at the venue, located at 17800 Ipco Road in Miami, were ordered evicted.

Welt, along with his lawyer Glenn Moses and the Miami-Dade police department, served notice to the nightclub and changed the locks on Wednesday.

It was a sad night.

“Much of the inside was already empty,” Moses said. “The sound systems were gone; the liquor cabinet had been cleaned out. The lights are on outside, but there’s nothing really happening inside.”

King of Diamonds was known for many celebrity sightings and it’s also known to be the place Blac Chyna got her start.

The venue was first shut down last month because of life safety and fire code violations. Now that they’re shut down for good. It’s unknown who the next tenant will be.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: