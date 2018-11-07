Tiffany Evans Reveals She Suffered Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Her Ex-Husband

Talented songstress Tiffany Evans, most known for the Ciara assisted 2000s jam Promise Ring, revealed she suffered domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-husband.

Evans posted a telling image on Instagram of two holes in her wall, with the accompanying caption: “This is reason #1 I left my ex. What I’m not going to do is suffer in silence because this man don’t wanna let me go. Yes this is tonight. The black eyes, the busted lips, the countless embarrassments, the cheating, the lying, I’ve endured for years and so much sh*t on my name because of this man. Somehow I’m still the blame for moving on NOW the cats out the bag.”

The photo, which has since been removed from Evans’ Instagram, is circulating social media and leaving fans praying for the petite singer with a big voice.

Singer #TiffanyEvans blasts her ex whom she claims was abusive to her. Sad. https://t.co/qaYIx6QFwU pic.twitter.com/dwvtlNUzWS — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) November 7, 2018

Tiffany married her ex-husband Lorenzo Henderson at 19-years-old, a few months before getting pregnant. Henderson was allegedly caught cheating in 2015. Evans outed him on Instagram in a similar post and delete.

“All 3 of yall can keep yall lil love triangle yall got going on. The shit is sick. As a married woman, you shouldn’t fuck with nobody’s husband, regardless of what those people are going through, and you should be really ashamed as well as you men. You run around claiming love your wife as Christ love the church but steady doing the opposite. I’ve been dealing with this sh*t a long time and I have been hurt badly and I have tried to keep my f*ckin’ dignity through it all.”

Evans’ confession comes in the wake of another young starlet whose domestic violence incident went viral.

Former My Wife And Kids star Parker McKenna Posey was allegedly beaten by her boyfriend Chris Sails, resulting in a black eye and multiple bruises. Singer Justine Skye opened up about suffering physical abuse.

SEE ALSO: Chris Sails Confesses To ‘Bruising’ Ex-GF Parker Mckenna Posey, But Says It’s Not What We Think…

“I was one of those people who thought, ‘Oh! Nobody would ever put their hands on me,’” she said. “[Domestic violence] was not a thought for me back then. It just wasn’t realistic in my world. I knew [abuse] was a real issue, obviously. Still, in my world, it was not something that I thought would ever, ever happen to me.”

Evans has yet to go into detail about her bout with domestic abuse. Her last post on Instagram is a call to action for fans to listen out for her new music.

It seems like Evans has a history of crying out for help then deleting it when the sun shines through. We’re paying for her.

