Tamar Posts Her Boyfriend To Instagram, Defends Vincent Herbert

Tamar Braxton is giving fans a rare glimpse of her mystery man. As previously reported Tamar’s in her first post-Vincent Herbert relationship with a Nigerian businessman who she says is too tasty to be a snack and is a “lunchable” that she’s absolutely in love with.
Now she’s posted a video of her dreadlocks having hottie on vacation. In it, the chiseled cutie bares his abs while getting out of the water on a beach.
“Is that Jesus walking out of the water? Hallelujah,” says Tamar in the video.
LOL! Somebody’s sprung.
Despite publicly lusting over her new boo, Tamar made sure to check a fan who pettily posted in her comments that her man’s an upgrade from her ex-husband Vincent Herbert. The fan along with several others pointed out that Tamar’s new man has a much better baaawdy than her ex.
“When you go from FAT to FIT the experience is sooo different and electrifying,” wrote @Curvythickness.
“Don’t do that boo! We just didn’t work out. Don’t shame that man like that please,” replied Tamar.”
Well, that’s a very mature response especially from a petty princess like Tamar.
