YG Involved In Serious Car Accident [VIDEO]

YG ended up walking away uninjured from what appeared to be a pretty serious wreck in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The people over at TMZ captured footage of the aftermath, as the rapper looking stunned while standing near the SUV that he was riding in when it smashed into someone’s front yard.

In the footage, you can see that a black Chevy Suburban ended up going for a little adventure in offroading. The car broke through a short brick fence and into the front yard of a ranch-style house in the San Fernando Valley. According to the site, YG was a passenger in the car, and doesn’t know the driver either–because he was simply riding in an Uber. No other vehicles were involved in the incident and as of now, it’s still unclear what made the car veer off the road and into a residence.

Luckily for everyone involved, YG walked away unscathed and there are no reported injuries from the incident.

In other news for the Bompton rapper, he recently called out 6ix9ine for being a “pedophile azz child molester” as the latest in their ongoing feud–so it’s safe to say he’s really got his hands full at the moment.

