CLOSE
News
Home > News

Gas Prices May Be Dropping!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hand of a men from with a hose of fuel refueling a diesel vehicle with self serve pump and hose. Spain.

Source: Jose A. Bernat Bacete / Getty

Good News at the Pump! According to USAToday.com, an oil industry analyst is predicting a “colossal collapse” in gasoline prices as soon as November 6.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Analyst Tom Kloza told USAToday.com that prices could drop from a nationwide average $2.78 last Friday to $2.50 tomorrow and will continue to fall to about $2 over the next 10 days or so in low-tax states. Kloza says sharply lower crude oil prices and declining wholesale prices will force prices at the pump much lower. Prices fell about six cents last week but are still 27 cents higher than one year ago.

Yay! We hope it stays low throughout the holidays as well.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Gas Prices May Be Dropping! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

gas

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close