Gas Prices May Be Dropping!

Good News at the Pump! According to USAToday.com, an oil industry analyst is predicting a “colossal collapse” in gasoline prices as soon as November 6.

Analyst Tom Kloza told USAToday.com that prices could drop from a nationwide average $2.78 last Friday to $2.50 tomorrow and will continue to fall to about $2 over the next 10 days or so in low-tax states. Kloza says sharply lower crude oil prices and declining wholesale prices will force prices at the pump much lower. Prices fell about six cents last week but are still 27 cents higher than one year ago.

Yay! We hope it stays low throughout the holidays as well.

was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

