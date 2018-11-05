Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Jazz Trumpeter Roy Hargrove

via Bossip:

Popular jazz musician, Roy Hargrove died in New York on Friday of cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease. He was 49-years-old.

Hargrove was a protege of Wynton Marsalis and worked with Erykah Badu, Common, D’Angelo and several others.

Celebrities including Anita Baker, Erykah Badu, and Quest Love have all sent their condolences to his family.

Tonal, Melodic, from BeBop to Hip-hop. Soulful, BRILLIANT, Young Master… Roy Hargrove🙏 https://t.co/bz1RPJI0TY — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) November 3, 2018

The Great Roy Hargrove. He is literally the one man horn section I hear in my head when I think about music. To watch him harmonize with himself stacking nine horn lines on mamouth 10… https://t.co/ytaw0i8RWV — Lavondrius Meagle (@questlove) November 3, 2018

Roy is survived by his wife, daughter, mother and brother.

