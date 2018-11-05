CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Jazz Trumpeter Roy Hargrove

12 reads
Leave a comment
2013 Jazz At Lincoln Center's Jazz Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

via Bossip:

Popular jazz musician, Roy Hargrove died in New York on Friday of cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease. He was 49-years-old.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Hargrove was a protege of Wynton Marsalis and worked with Erykah Badu, Common, D’Angelo and several others.

SEE ALSO: T.I.’s Melania Trump Double Is Getting Death Threats [VIDEO]

Celebrities including Anita Baker, Erykah Badu, and Quest Love have all sent their condolences to his family.

Roy is survived by his wife, daughter, mother and brother.

See photos of other celebrities we’ve lost this year below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018
1 photos

.

death , erykah badu , mourn , Roy Hargrove

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close