The Most Unqualified President In History Says Stacey Abrams Is Not Qualified To Be Governor

Stacey Abrams clearly has Republicans shook. She is running for governor of Georgia on a campaign to expand Medicaid, enact sensible gun laws, protect public schools from privatization and much more. Her opponent, Brian Kemp — Georgia’s secretary of state who oversees elections — wants to make healthcare less accessible, repress the right to vote and give people even more access to guns, including the AR-15 automatic weapon used in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre. In addition, Kemp has been accused countless times of voter suppression and even former President Jimmy Carter called on Kemp to resign as secretary of state.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But now, because Abrams was slightly ahead in the polls, Trump was directing his nonstop lies at her.

See Also: All The WTF Comments From Kanye West’s Meeting With Donald Trump [VIDEO]

After hearing that Oprah Winfrey was campaigning for Stacey Abrams, Trump said, “I’ve always liked Oprah… But the woman that she’s supporting is not qualified to be the governor of Georgia by any stretch of the imagination.”

He continued: “She is not qualified to be the governor of Georgia — not qualified. Georgia is a great state, it’s a great, great state. Take a look at her past, take a look at her history, take a look at what she wants to and what she mind for the state. That state will be in big, big trouble very quickly. The people of Georgia don’t want that.”

“I’ve always liked Oprah… But the woman that she's supporting is not qualified to be the governor of Georgia by any stretch of the imagination,” Donald Trump said, adding that he would be in Georgia soon to campaign for Brian Kemp pic.twitter.com/LrEyrppBjY — POLITICO (@politico) November 1, 2018

Not qualified? Stacey has degrees from Spelman College, the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas and Yale Law School. She was the founder of the New Georgia Project, which submitted more than 200,000 registrations for voters of color. Abrams co-founded NOW Account, which is a financial services firm that helps small businesses grow, helping to create jobs in Georgia. In addition, according to her campaign page, “Stacey became the first woman to lead either party in the Georgia General Assembly and the first African American to lead in the House of Representatives.”

Abrams is not only qualified to be Governor, she is also even more qualified to be president than our current divider in chief.

See photos of 25 Black women running for office below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: