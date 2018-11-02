Will Smith Confirmed Bad Boys 3 [VIDEO]

Those who have been waiting for the third installment of the “Bad Boy” series with Philly’s own Will Smith and legendary comedian Martin Lawrence, got the news we’ve all been waiting for. It’s finally happening!

On social media Smith yelled that it’s official and finally happening. As he moves the camera back you see Martin next to him laughing and agreeing that the film is indeed happening.

“It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming. But now it’s Here!” wrote the Will.

Martin also took to Instagram to post the announcement of the new movie on his own account with the caption saying, “It’s official. Bad Boys for Life.”

Who’s ready for Bad Boys 3? LETS GO pic.twitter.com/sxxMBlmD0H — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) November 1, 2018

This is just another movie added to Will’s already packed schedule of releases, being that he will be playing in Disney’s “Aladdin” remake, which he will be playing Genie and it is set to be released in May 2019.

Also after this announcement a new trailer was released with Will being the main character of a cartoon called “Spies In Disguise.” This film is set to be released in 2019. Check out the trailer below!

See photos of Will Smith through the years below!

