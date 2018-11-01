Trailer: Will Smith Stars In Animated Film ‘Spies In Disguise’ [VIDEO]

via Bossip.com:

Will Smith never disappoints, so we are super excited for his upcoming animated film Spies In Disguise.

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer, official poster and character posters for their upcoming film Spies In Disguise, an animated comedy set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage starring Will Smith and Tom Holland.

The filmmakers teamed up with carmakers for this film as well… Audi brings futuristic design and mobility to the big screen for the first time with the Audi RSQ e-tron, a fictional, virtual performance concept car created for 20th Century Fox’s animated film Spies In Disguise. The full-battery electric model, created by Audi Design in cooperation with Blue Sky Studios, combines automated driving with artificial intelligence and transformational technology. The RSQ e-tron will be driven by super-spy Lance Sterling, voiced by Will Smith, and appears in the film’s trailer live today.

Pretty cool right?

Spies In Disguise lands in theaters September 13, 2019.

