Over 50 Major Companies Sign An Open Letter Condemning President Trump’s Anti-Trans Memo

On Thursday, companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Uber said they “oppose any policy or regulation that violates the privacy rights of those who identify as transgender, gender non-binary, or intersex.”

“We, the undersigned businesses, stand with the millions of people in America who identify as transgender, gender non-binary, or intersex, and call for all such people to be treated with the respect and dignity everyone deserves,” the letter reads. “We oppose any administrative and legislative efforts to erase transgender protections through reinterpretation of existing laws and regulations.”

In a statement, Levi Strauss & Co. said that “equality is not a right for some, but for all.”

“Executive actions and laws that allow discrimination erode our ability to foster vibrant, competitive workforces, which halts growth, creativity and innovation,” said chief human resources officer, Elizabeth Wood. “Our workplaces and communities must be diverse and welcoming for all people, regardless of race, sex, national origin, ethnicity, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Last week, the New York Times reported the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is currently drafting a memo which would limit the federal definition of gender to “biological sex.” The Human Rights Campaign said the global corporation who reaffirmed their support of trans rights represent over $2.4 trillion in revenue and employ more than 4.8 million workers.

“These major businesses are speaking out in one united voice to make clear they stand with the transgender community against the alarming effort by the Trump-Pence administration to gut enforcement of existing civil rights protections,” said Jay Brown, HRC’s acting senior vice president for programs, research, and training in a statement. “The overwhelming response to this latest attack on equality sends a powerful message of solidarity to the LGBTQ community. To be clear, no matter how hard this administration continues to try, we will not be erased.”

